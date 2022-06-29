‘We look forward to Minsk Group’s continuing work’ – U.S. State Department

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said that the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group discussed with counterparts the future of Nagorno Karabakh.

“The U.S. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair spoke with her counterparts today to discuss the future of Nagorno-Karabakh. It’s unfortunate the Russian Co-Chair did not accept the invitation. We look forward to the Minsk Group’s continuing work”, the DoS Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs said on Twitter.