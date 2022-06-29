International Weightlifting Federation has new President

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Mohammed Jalood has been elected as the new President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), the IWF said in a statement.

“President Jalood brings extensive experience within the sport; having been a weightlifting athlete for 13 years, working within the administration for 26 years and spending the last five as IWF General Secretary”, the IWF said.

Upon his election he thanked the weightlifting family and out-going Interim President Dr. Michael Irani for all the good work done together.