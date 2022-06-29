Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with French Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil in Paris, France, the Office of Armen Grigoryan said.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan and Brice Roquefeuil discussed and emphasized the necessity for the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Armen Grigoryan briefed the French Co-Chair on the regional security situation, the potential challenges and the stance of the Armenian side towards their solution. He also presented the Brussels process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.