Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-22

YEREVAN, 28 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 June, USD exchange rate down by 1.25 drams to 408.39 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.57 drams to 431.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.84 drams to 499.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 62.20 drams to 23979.40 drams. Silver price up by 7.04 drams to 281.77 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.