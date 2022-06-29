Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy FM of Poland discuss issues related to normalization of Armenia- Turkey relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. The Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz and the delegation led by him on June 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly, the Head of the Armenia-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group Arusyak Julhakyan and the Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration Arman Yeghoyan were present at the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, Ruben Rubinyan emphasized the high level of relations between Armenia and Poland, highlighted the effective cooperation.

The sides attached importance to the effective work of friendship groups in the development of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

Issues related to the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations were discussed.

Ruben Rubinyan presented the current situation in the region after the 44-day war and the unresolved issues.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz highlighted the deepening of bilateral ties, the development of cooperation in the economic sphere. According to the Polish diplomat, Armenia is a valuable partner for Poland. The guest appreciated the continuous process of democratic reforms in Armenia.