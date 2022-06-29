Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.

“The statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry according to which overnight June 28-29 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has nothing to do with the reality.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.