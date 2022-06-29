Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Romania confirms 3 new cases of monkeypox

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Romania confirmed three new cases of monkeypox, the ministry of health said.

The infected persons are men aged 24, 33 and 38 from Bucharest.

“They are in good condition, have been isolated, one is in hospital, the other two are at home”, an unanimous source said.

So far, Romania has confirmed 9 cases of monekypox.

 








