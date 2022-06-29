Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Armenian PM’s spouse visits Oceanographic Museum-Institute of Monaco

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of the Armenian prime minister, visited the Oceanographic Museum-Institute of Monaco.

Anna Hakobyan was introduced on the history of the Museum, created by Prince Albert I of Monaco. The Museum has more than 6000 exhibits.

The Museum representatives said that it is Monaco’s one of the key centers of a major scientific and tourism significance.








