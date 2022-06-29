Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 June 2022

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian and Russian sides report that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is now open for all types of vehicles.

Earlier today the traffic on the highway has been shut down.

The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that the roads across Armenia are passable.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]