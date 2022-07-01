Armenia, Russia to cooperate in training specialists in construction sector

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport Zhanna Andreasyan met today with representatives of the Fund for Assistance to Housing and Communal Services Reform of Russia, the ministry said.

The meeting aimed at expanding and deepening the cooperation between Russian and Armenian secondary professional institutions, as well as developing new joint projects.

“A working cooperation exists between our countries in a number of areas, especially in construction field. I think the common approaches on determining qualification level of personnel, as well as the joint requirements for training specialists are highly demanded. The close contact between Armenian and Russian young specialists could become a good example in terms of acquiring new skills and abilities, especially in the field of construction and operation of residential buildings”, Zhanna Andreasyan said.

The joint programs envisage trying and introducing latest Russian practices, methods and technologies in Armenian educational facilities.

“In order to have professional specialists in the most demanded professions in the field of housing and communal services, we propose cooperation as representatives of the Russian state corporation thanks to which Armenia’s high schools and colleges will be able to cooperate with hundreds of Russian colleges where the youth is trained on professional criteria in these areas, especially in operation of civil buildings, management, operation and servicing of multi-apartment building and other professions”, one of the representatives of the Fund said.

The sides agreed to develop a cooperation roadmap for gradually implementing the joint programs.