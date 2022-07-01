The newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Armenia presents credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. On June 29, the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Joel Lion (residence in Jerusalem) presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the President of Armenia congratulated the Ambassador, wishing him success in his responsible mission.

Ambassador Joel Lion noted that he will make maximum efforts for expanding and deepening the Armenian-Israeli cooperation.

The sides stressed that there is a great potential for expanding the cooperation between the two countries; it is necessary to take steps to give qualitatively new content to the bilateral agenda.