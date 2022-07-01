LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-22

LONDON, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 June:

The price of aluminum down by 0.80% to $2471.00, copper price up by 0.42% to $8401.00, lead price down by 1.95% to $1932.50, nickel price up by 2.66% to $23773.00, tin price down by 0.10% to $26774.00, zinc price up by 0.81% to $3360.00, molybdenum price down by 0.35% to $38139.93, cobalt price stood at $70460.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.