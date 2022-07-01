Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July 2022

Russian State Duma passes bill at first hearing on recognizing national driving licenses of Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Russian State Duma adopted a bill at first hearing on recognizing the national driving licenses of Armenian citizens in Russia if they carry out entrepreneurial or working activity in Russia, reports TASS.

“The expected changes suppose recognition of national driving licenses of citizens of Armenia in the territory of Russia for entrepreneurial and labor activities related to driving”, the bill says.

 








