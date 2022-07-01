Armenia to raise pensions, minimum wage and child care benefits starting Jan 1, 2023

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Pensions will rise in Armenia from January 1, 2023. The minimum wage will also increase from 68,000 drams to 75,000 drams, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“We came to a conclusion that we should increase the child care benefit for children up to 2 years of age. It should be increased from 28,600 drams to 30,700 drams. We also should provide child care benefit (up to 2 years of age) to all mothers, regardless of place of residence, be she from rural or urban settlement, and also regardless of whether she is working or not. But for those working in rural settlements, that benefit will be paid double, which means that they will get that benefit in the amount of 61,400 drams starting January 1”, the PM said.