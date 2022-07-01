Armenian PM receives new Ambassador of Israel

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received new Ambassador of Israel to Armenia Joel Lion (residence in Jerusalem), the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office, wishing a productive work for the benefit of the development of the Armenian-Israeli relations.

The Ambassador considered the diplomatic service in Armenia an honor and assured that he will make all efforts to deepen the bilateral ties.

The sides highlighted the presence of big potential in the bilateral partnership and attached importance to the programs directed to concrete outcomes.

Views were exchanged also on actions to be taken to develop the bilateral agenda.