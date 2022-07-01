Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-06-22

YEREVAN, 30 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 June, USD exchange rate down by 1.10 drams to 407.21 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 6.21 drams to 423.54 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.75 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.61 drams to 492.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 81.35 drams to 23798.17 drams. Silver price down by 4.15 drams to 274.61 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.