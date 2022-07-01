Former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan to remain jailed as court rejects motion
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction rejected today the motion to change the pre-trial detention of former Prosecutor General Aghvan Hovsepyan.
Aghvan Hovsepyan will remain in pre-trial detention.
He was arrested on September 7, 2021 on suspicions of bribery, grand theft and money laundering.
