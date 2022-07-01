Fly Arna selects maintenance provider

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, announced the signing of a service agreement with Cross Technics company to provide all the necessary line maintenance services to Fly Arna’s aircrafts at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Fly Arna said in a statement.

Cross Technics LLC is an Armenian-based Part-145 line maintenance organization, aimed to provide a high quality maintenance services to the airlines in Yerevan.

As part of the partnership between Fly Arna and Cross Technics, the maintenance organization has been able to hire an additional 18 highly qualified engineers and staff to support Fly Arna’s growing fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Following Fly Arna’s launch, flights are now open for sale and customers can book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website (www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

Inaugural flights will take off from Zvartnots International Airport to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt starting from July 3, 2022. Fly Arna team is continuously working on expanding its network and will soon announce the new destinations the airline will operate to.

About Fly Arna

Fly Arna is Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group. Based in Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan, Fly Arna follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

