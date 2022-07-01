Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July 2022

The ruling party initiates extraordinary session of National Assembly on relieving Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Vahe Hakobyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The "Civil Contract" faction of the National Assembly of Armenia came up with the initiative to convene an extraordinary session on July 1. The issue of relieving Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Vahe Hakobyan of their posts is on the agenda.

The session is scheduled on June 30, at 19:15.

Ishkhan Sagahtelyan is the Vice President of the National Assembly from the opposition. Vahe Hakobyan is the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs.








