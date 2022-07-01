Armenia and Israel are ready to intensify cooperation in the field of healthcare

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan received the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Israel to the Republic of Armenia Joel Lion (residence in Jerusalem) and the Honorary Consul of the State of Israel Ashot Shahmuradyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

“Israel's rich experience in medicine and the reforms launched in the Armenian healthcare system are a potential for expanding the cooperation between Armenia and Israel”, the statement said.

Presenting the general situation of the healthcare system of Armenia, Anahit Avanesyan singled out a number of directions for activating the Armenian-Israeli contacts in the sphere:

Exchange of experience in creating the best model of the healthcare system;

Increase the effectiveness of preventing cardiovascular disease, cancer and other non-communicable diseases by increasing the capacity of specialists;

drug production,

Sharing the experience of emergency medical teams.

It is noted that Ambassador Joel Lion welcomed the efforts to intensify the Armenian-Israeli cooperation and made proposals. In particular, the sides discussed the possibility of organizing trainings for Armenian specialists and exchange of experience in cooperation with the Israeli International Cooperation Agency MASHAV.

The Ambassador noted that within the framework of her visit to the State of Israel on the occasion of the 72nd session of the WHO European Regional Committee in September, Anahit Avanesyan will have the opportunity to personally get acquainted with the peculiarities of the Israeli healthcare system.