German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and her delegation visited today the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

The German delegation was accompanied by Armenian Deputy Minister of Economy Armen Arzumanyan, German Ambassador to Armenia Victor Richter and Armenian Ambassador to Germany Viktor Yengibaryan.

Deputy Director of the Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan welcomed the guests and introduced them on the history of the creation of the Memorial.

She also introduced the history of three cross-stones located in the territory of the Memorial, which are dedicated to the memory of Armenians killed during the ethnic cleansings carried out against the Armenian population in Azerbaijan in the end of the past century.

The German Minister laid a wreath at the Memorial and the delegation members laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, by paying a tribute to the memory of the victims with a moment of silence.