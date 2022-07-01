President Khachaturyan nominates Hovakim Hovakimyan for judge of Constitutional Court
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan nominated Hovakim Hovakimyan for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, the Presidential Office said.
The judge of the Constitutional Court will be elected by the Parliament in a closed voting.
