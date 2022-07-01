Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July 2022

President Khachaturyan nominates Hovakim Hovakimyan for judge of Constitutional Court

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan nominated Hovakim Hovakimyan for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, the Presidential Office said.

The judge of the Constitutional Court will be elected by the Parliament in a closed voting.








