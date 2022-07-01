AIMF President and Vice President awarded with Gratitude Letters of Armenian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff at the Office of Prime Minister of Armenia, received Vice President of the Armenian International Medical Fund (AIMF), Doctor at the University of California Los Angeles, Akira Ishiyama, the government’s press service said.

Akira Ishiyama is in Armenia to carry out surgeries for free within the framework of cochlear implant joint project with AMIF President Salpy Akaragian.

Akira Ishiyama and Salpy Akaragian have been awarded with Gratitude Letters of the Prime Minister of Armenia for their great contribution to the development of healthcare and for their humanitarian activity.

Arayik Harutyunyan handed over the awards to the renowned doctor and Mrs. Akaragian. He expressed gratitude to Akira Ishiyama for regularly conducting surgeries for humanitarian purposes in Armenia.