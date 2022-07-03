PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a Security Council meeting was held on July 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, in addition to the Security Council members, the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan and the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan also participated in the meeting.

Issues related to overcoming the challenges facing Armenia were discussed at the Security Council meeting.