Armenia, Turkey agree on the issues of land border crossing and direct air cargo transportation

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Special representatives of the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, and Ambassador Serdar Kılıç held the fourth meeting in Vienna on July 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from MFA Armenia, the sides agreed to enable the crossing of the land border between Armenia and Turkey by third-country citizens visiting Armenia and Turkey respectively at the earliest date possible and decided to initiate the necessary process to that end.

They also agreed on commencing direct air cargo trade between Armenia and Turkey at the earliest possible date and decided to initiate the necessary process to that effect.

Furthermore, they discussed other possible concrete steps that can be undertaken towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries.

Finally, they reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without preconditions.