PM Pashinyan discussed with Samvel Karapetyan the course of investment projects of "Tashir" Group of Companies

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Samvel Karapetyan, President of "Tashir" Group of Companies, founder of "Investors Club of Armenia", ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

At the meeting, the interlocutors referred to the steps of the Government of Armenia in the direction of economic development, the course of the investment programs implemented by the "Tashir" Group of Companies and the projects planned in the future.

Emphasis was placed on their effective implementation and ensuring continuity of programs.








