Elon Musk meets with Pope Francis
YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. American business magnate, CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk met with Pope Francis in Vatican.
Reuters reports the world's richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday”.
Musk’s four teenage boys are also pictured.
