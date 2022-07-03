Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July 2022

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles 

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles 

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the roads across the Republic are passable. 

The Georgian and Russian sides said that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]