Yerevan one of most preferred destinations for Russian tourists

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s capital Yerevan is one of the most preferred destinations for Russian tourists, TASS reports citing the statistics of Aviasales.

The top ten list of the most preferred destinations by Russians also includes Istanbul and Antalya.

“2.9% of the tickets booked on Aviasales for July go to the Armenian capital”, TASS said.








