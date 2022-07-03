Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July 2022

'Words can’t describe how proud I feel right now’ - Mkhitaryan says after signing for Inter 

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has great expectations from the new club, Inter, in the upcoming season.

“Words can’t describe how proud I feel right now, can't wait to get the season started!”, Mkhitaryan said on social media.

The Armenia international officially joined Inter Milan today after leaving AS Roma. 








