Secretary for West of Indian Foreign Ministry to visit Armenia 

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. On July 4, the Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma will arrive in Armenia, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

Sanjay Verma will participate in the 8th session of the Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Technology, Science, Education and Culture.