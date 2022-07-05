Armenian wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan captures gold at U20 European Championships
YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan captured gold in 125 weight class at the European U20 Free-Style Wrestling Championship held in Rome.
He defeated Georgia’s representative Merab Suleimanashvili with 13-2 score.
Another representative of Armenia Hayk Abrahamyan (61kg) won a bronze medal, defeating Romania’s representative with 8-3 score.
