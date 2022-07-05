Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 July 2022

Armenian wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan captures gold at U20 European Championships

Armenian wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan captures gold at U20 European Championships

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian wrestler Lyova Gevorgyan captured gold in 125 weight class at the European U20 Free-Style Wrestling Championship held in Rome.

He defeated Georgia’s representative Merab Suleimanashvili with 13-2 score.

Another representative of Armenia Hayk Abrahamyan (61kg) won a bronze medal, defeating Romania’s representative with 8-3 score.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]