Armenian PM congratulates US President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on Independence Day, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I warmly congratulate you and the good people of the United States on the US Independence Day.

Every year on July 4th, millions of Americans, including many of our American-Armenian compatriots are celebrating the most important day of the United States – the Independence Day. Since the declaration of Independence the people and all governments of the United States have consistently moved on the path of establishing and strengthening freedom, human rights, rule of law and democracy. The role of the United States in democracy plays a significant role in the establishment of human rights and rule of law not only in different parts of the world, but also in terms of creating a predictable and peaceful development environment for nations of regions.

The friendship and partnership between our countries and peoples are based on common values, mutual trust and friendship. I am happy to record that the cooperation between our governments in strengthening democracy and the commitment of both sides give tangible results.

Once again congratulating you on Independence Day, I wish you and the people of the United States welfare and peace.

Please, accept, respectful President, the assurances of my highest respect”.