Armenian FM receives Secretary for West of Indian Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary for West of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India Sanjay Verma arrived in Armenia today.

He is currently having a meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

“The tête-à-tête conversation of Ararat Mirzoyan and Sanjay Verma commenced”, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.








