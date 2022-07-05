Georgia bans exports of wheat and barley

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Georgian government’s decision to ban exports of wheat and barley came into effect today, on July 4, reports TASS.

The decision was adopted in late June and will remain into force until July 2023.

The decision, however, does not ban the export of Georgian corn.

According to the Georgian national statistical service, the country exported over 1,400 tons of wheat to Armenia(worth $365,000) in 2021, 49 tons to Turkey ($16,000) and 40 tons to Ukraine ($10,000).