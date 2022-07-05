COVID-19: Armenia reports 174 new cases within a week

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. 174 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one week, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 423,417.

4992 tests were conducted within a week.

No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8626.

The number of recoveries rose by 62, bringing the total to 412,817.

The number of active cases is 290.