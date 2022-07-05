Armenia, India sign Memorandum of Understanding

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Technology, Science, Education and Culture in Yerevan on July 4, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

“The Agreed Minutes of the IGC 8th Session and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Government of the Republic of India regarding Indian Grant Assistance for Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects were signed at the end of the 8th session of Armenian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation in the Fields of Trade, Economy, Technology, Science, Education and Culture”, the statement says.