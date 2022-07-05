EU’s Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev hold phone talk

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the European Council Charles Michel held a telephone conversation today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Discussed with President of Azerbaijan all issues on Brussels agenda for Azerbaijan-Armenia dialogue. Stressed the importance for EU of a stable, secure and peaceful South Caucasus. We will continue support in addressing humanitarian, connectivity and border issues, as well as a future peace agreement”, Charles Michel tweeted.