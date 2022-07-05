Fly Arna starts operating Yerevan-Sharm el-Sheikh flights

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. On July 3, Fly Arna airline began operating flights Yerevan-Hurghada –Yerevan. Flights will be operated 2 times a week: on Wednesdays and Sundays, “Armenia” International Airports CJSC said in a statement.

“And on July 4, the airline started operating flights on the route Yerevan—Sharm el-Sheikh — Yerevan. Flights will be operated 2 times a week: on Mondays and Saturdays (starting from July 14 - on Wednesdays as well)”, it added.