No bomb found in Russian and Chinese Embassies

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. No bomb was found in the embassies of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs.

On July 4, at 5:15 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received information that an explosive device was placed in the embassies of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China in Armenia.








