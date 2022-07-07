Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Spain

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for the Kingdom of Spain on a working visit on July 5-7, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia.

Within the framework of the visit, Minister Mirzoyan's meetings with the President of the Congress of Deputies Meritxell Batet, the Jose Manuel Albares Bueno, the Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili are planned.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Spain will make statements to the press based on the results of their meeting.