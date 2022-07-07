Fly Arna inaugurates its second route to Sharm el-Sheikh

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, today announced the launch of its second commercial flight between Yerevan in Armenia and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, ARMENPRESS was informed from Fly Arna.

The inaugural flight G6 503 took off from Zvartnots International Airport at 11:00 am and landed in Sharm El Sheikh International Airport at 12:25 pm local time and it will continue to operate three flights weekly between the two airports. In the attendance of Fly Arna’s team along with representatives from Zvartnots International Airport, the Civil Aviation Committee, an inaugural ceremony was held in celebration of the start of the second destination of Fly Arna.

Fly Arna’s spokesperson, Gayane Antonyan, said: “We are extremely excited to be operating Fly Arna’s second destination to Sharm el-Sheikh; another popular leisure destination for travelers. This new service will give our passengers the opportunity to discover the amazing city and its marvelous charms. Motivated by our happy and excited passengers to have their new national airlines, we now look forward to announcing many exciting new destinations in the nearest future”.

Commercial Schedule:

Schedule to Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, effective July 4, 2022 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G6 503 Yerevan 11:00 Sharm el-Sheikh 12:25 Airbus A320 Mon, Wed, Sat G6 504 Sharm el-Sheikh 13:05 Yerevan 18:05 Airbus A320 Mon, Wed, Sat

Sharm el-Sheikh is one of the most popular touristic destinations in Egypt. The city is known for its gorgeous views of incredible mountains, clear waters, and amazing aquatic life. Sharm el-Sheikh has the most amazing underwater scenery that attracts thousands of visitors every year. Beyond that, the city offers visitors many world class hotels, spas, restaurants as well as beautiful markets filled with exquisite jewelry, leather goods, and handcraft souvenirs.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Yerevan and Sharm el-Sheikh by visiting Fly Arna’s website (www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

Fly Arna is continuously working on expanding its network and will soon announce the new destinations the airline will operate to.

About Fly Arna

Fly Arna is Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group. Based in Zvartnots International Airport (EVN) in Yerevan, Fly Arna follows the successful low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia Group that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit: www.flyarna.com