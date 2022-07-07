Artsakh’s FM had a phone conversation with his Pridnestrovian counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Today, on July 5, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vitaly Ignatev, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry.

David Babayan congratulated his counterpart on his birthday, wishing him productive work and success.

The parties discussed the regional situation and possible developments. They stressed the need to maintain and expand the cooperation between Artsakh and Pridnestrovie, as well as the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.