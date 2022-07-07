LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-07-22

LONDON, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 July:

The price of aluminum down by 2.92% to $2392.00, copper price down by 4.20% to $7670.00, lead price down by 0.95% to $1939.00, nickel price up by 0.68% to $22652.00, tin price down by 2.26% to $26000.00, zinc price down by 4.04% to $2992.00, molybdenum price down by 0.41% to $37610.82, cobalt price stood at $65445.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.