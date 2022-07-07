Explosion at Armenia bank branch kills 1, injures 5
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred today early in the morning at a bank branch in the Armenian town of Ashtarak, the ministry of emergency situations said.
According to preliminary reports, 1 person has been killed, 5 others were injured in the incident.
The injured people have been hospitalized.
Investigation is underway.
