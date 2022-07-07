Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July 2022

Parliament convenes extraordinary session - LIVE

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia today.

The session has been convened at the initiative of the government.

23 items are on the agenda of the session.

The lawmakers will debate the bills on making amendments to the Law on State Property Privatization Program 2017-2020, the Law on Medicines, the Law on State Fee, the Judicial Code, etc.








