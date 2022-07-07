U.S. Congressman submits bi-partisan NDAA amendment calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff has introduced an ANCA-backed bi-partisan amendment to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calling for Azerbaijan’s immediate release of Armenian POWs and captured civilians, ANCA reports.

Amendment #698 is co-sponsored by Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA), Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA), Congressman Jim Costa (D-CA), Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), and Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA).

The ANCA is leading a grassroots effort to secure additional co-sponsors prior to next week's House Rules Committee consideration of the amendment.

NDAA amendments ruled “in order” by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full U.S. House.