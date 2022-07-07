Armenian military denies another statement of Azerbaijani defense ministry
11:11, 6 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the border.
“The Azerbaijani defense ministry released another disinformation according to which overnight July 5-6 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire from various caliber firearms at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border”, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, adding that “the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces”.
