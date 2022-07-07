Opposition MP denies media reports claiming he is going to step down

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Vahe Hakobyan from the opposition “Hayastan” faction denies the reports according to which he is going to step down.

“There is no such thing”, the lawmaker told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the media reports.

On July 1 the Parliament of Armenia terminated the powers of Vahe Hakobyan as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs for non-attendance.