U.S. Congresswoman calls for State Department report documenting reasons for providing military aid to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) introduced an ANCA-backed amendment to the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) calling for a State Department report which documents the reasons behind the Biden Administration's waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan and whether that aid has undermined the Artsakh peace process, ANCA reports.

Amendment #992 is co-sponsored by Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), and Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

“The ANCA is leading a grassroots effort to secure additional co-sponsors prior to next week's House Rules Committee consideration of the amendment.

NDAA amendments ruled "in order" by the House Rules Committee will be voted on by the full U.S. House”, the ANCA said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has, yet again, waived Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, clearing the way for continued U.S. assistance to the corrupt, anti-Armenian Aliyev regime.

Section 907, enacted in 1992, establishes statutory restrictions on U.S. assistance to the Government of Azerbaijan “until the President determines, and so reports to the Congress, that the Government of Azerbaijan is taking demonstrable steps to cease all blockades and other offensive uses of force against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.” Congress included a Section 907 waiver in the FY2002 Foreign Operations, Export Financing, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. U.S. presidents – Republican and Democrat – have waived Section 907 annually ever since.